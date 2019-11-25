Hurdle in elevated road project: Foot overbridge near Govt Girls College to be razed

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:33 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) has decided to demolish the foot overbridge near the Government College for Girls (GCG) at the Ferozepur Road as the overbridge is becoming a hurdle in the construction of the

Ferozepur Road-Samrala Chowk elevated road project.

Confirming the development, superintendent engineer (SE), building and roads (B&R) department, Harpreet Bhullar, said, “The MC will soon demolish the structure under the ongoing elevated road project. However, for the convenience of the public, the MC is planning to construct a

foot overbridge near the bus stand flyover.”

“The overbridge is a hurdle in the elevated road project. The structure should have been demolished last year, but due to some reasons the plan was not put into action,” said project director BS Chauhan, National Highways Authority of India.

Chauhan confirmed that the construction of a foot overbridge near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) was part of the elevated road project.

The overbridge was constructed in 2004 along with a foot overbridge near Dholewal Chowk and another near Shri Durga Mata Mandir. Each overbridge had cost ₹45 lakh.

GCG principal Manju Sahni, however, said she was not aware of the MC plan to demolish the overbridge. “We have not received any information but, incase the MC moves ahead with the demolition of the overbridge, we will open our gate towards Rakh Bagh so that students do not face any inconvenience. We opened another gate a few months ago also,” said Sahni.

MIXED RESPONSE AMONG STUDENTS

The demolition move has evoked a mixed response among college students. Naina, a BA second-year student, said, “The demolition won’t make any difference since a majority of students come from the Bharat Nagar Chowk side and do not have to cross the road for reaching the college.”

Dilpreet Kaur, a student of BCA (2nd year), said the move would cause inconvenience to students of the college and some school students. “Around 40% students use the overbridge to cross the road. Even students of NM Jain Senior Secondary School also use the structure,” said Dilpreet.

ILLEGAL BUILDING IN MODEL GRAM

The municipal corporation (MC) demolished an illegal commercial building in the Model Gram area here on Monday. As per information, the owner of the building was constructing the building by getting a residential building plan approved from the civic body. Earlier also, the MC had razed the building, but the owner had again commenced the construction at the site.