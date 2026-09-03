Hyderabad, As many as 160 detonators were found abandoned in a private real estate venture in the Secunderabad Cantonment, where service weapons and ammunition were stolen from an Army facility a few days ago. Hyderabad: Detonators seized, case booked

Police said on Thursday that the detonators were found in a civilian area on September 2 under the limits of Bollarum police station while police were carrying out intensified checks in surrounding areas after assault rifles and pistols, along with magazines and ammunition were stolen from the facility.

The theft was detected on August 31.

The recovery of the detonators is no way linked to the theft in the army facility, a senior police official said.

"It is not in an Army area...and it's not Army property . The detonators are suspected to have been used by land developers in the private venture to explode big boulders more than a year ago... it's not at all related to the Army or the present issue," he said.

Detonators were seized, a case was registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

Five assault rifles, seven pistols, along with 21 magazines and ammunition for weapons and a passive night vision binocular were stolen from the storage facility.

Following a complaint from a Lt Col of the Madras Regiment in Secunderabad, a case was registered at Bollarum police station regarding the theft of service weapons and ammunition.

The theft was detected on August 31 during the opening of 'Kote and Battalion Magazine' when the door locks were found broken.

Following the theft, Army authorities initiated a detailed internal inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the loss of weapons even as police also took up a detailed investigation.

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