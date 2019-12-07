Hyderabad encounter: Agra activist declares ₹1 lakh reward for Telangana police

cities

A social activist running a charitable trust in Agra declared a reward of ₹1 lakh for Telangana police on Saturday for shooting dead the four men accused of gang raping and killing a veterinarian last month. He said their action would create a wave of fear among rapists and help bring down the number of cases of heinous crimes.

Addressing the media at a press conference on Saturday, activist Satish Manglick said, “I am touched by this step taken by the Telangana police -- shooting down the accused in an encounter as they attempted to abscond. I will transfer an amount Rs 1 lakh through RTGS in the Police Relief Fund, Hyderabad.”

“We can see the fate of Nirbhaya’s case (referring to the December 16, 2012 gang rape-murder in Delhi). Her family members are running from pillar to post despite seven years since the brutal incident. The accused are still alive. Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Manglick.

He said that soon after taking charge of UP, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had declared that criminals won’t be spared. “The outcome was that many criminals cancelled their bail and surrendered. Encounters by UP police succeeded in bringing down the crime rate,” said Manglick.

Lavishing praise on Telangana police, he said that cops of other states should also follow their example and ensure fast delivery of justice for victims.

“The common people are standing in support of (Telangana) police and no questions are being raised on the encounter. This is because these devils (accused) deserve no sympathy,” said Manglick, flanked by supporters.

To recall, all four accused in the gang rape-and-murder of the woman veterinarian were killed by Telangana police on Friday morning, triggering praise from citizens across the country. However, some also expressed concerns regarding the “extra-judicial executions”.

Many students under the banner of the Agra Teachers’ Association also distributed sweets to people at the Bhagwan Talkies crossing in the city to celebrate the encounter.

Secretary of the association, Neeraj Sharma, said that the Unnao rape victim would not have faced the horror that she did “if the UP police had punished her rapists in time”. The 24-year-old rape victim was assaulted and set on fire by five men on Friday night and succumbed to her injuries soon after.