Hyderabad man kills friend for talking to his girlfriend, chops private parts

ANI |
Feb 25, 2023 11:01 PM IST

The accused later beheaded the deceased, removed his heart and private parts, chopped his fingers, and later walked to the police station to surrender himself on Friday, the police said.

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his friend for texting and making calls to his girlfriend, who was previously in a relationship with the victim, police said on Saturday.

The accused waited for more than three months for an opportunity. (Representational)
Police launched a detailed investigation after registering a case on the accused's statement and recovered the deceased's body shifting it to a local government hospital for autopsy.

As per the police, Naveen and Harihara Krishna completed their intermediate together at college in Dilsukhnagar.

The girl at the center of the incident was also a student of the same college.

The two fell in love with the girl, however, Naveen first expressed his love for her and she accepted her proposal, although a couple of years later the two parted ways, and the girl got into a relationship with Harihara Krishna after the latter proposed to her, Police said.

Despite breaking up, Naveen was in constant touch with the girl and kept on texting and making calls to her which got Krishna badly upset.

The accused waited for more than three months for an opportunity.

On February 17 the two men got into an ugly scuffle after getting high on alcohol, and Krishna throttled Naveen to death, Police said adding that the accused separated victim's head, removed his private parts, heart, and chopped fingers.

"The accused allegedly took pictures and sent them to his girlfriend on WhatsApp," the police said, adding that a detailed probe into the matter is underway.

hyderabad
