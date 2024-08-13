Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.7 °C, check weather forecast for August 13, 2024
Aug 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on August 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 13, 2024, is 29.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.7 °C and 31.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.9 °C and 30.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 54.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 14, 2024
|29.21 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|30.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|29.81 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|30.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|30.84 °C
|Light rain
|August 19, 2024
|30.72 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 20, 2024
|30.97 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.34 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.97 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.31 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.81 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.41 °C
|Moderate rain
