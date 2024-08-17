Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.59 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on August 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 17, 2024, is 30.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.59 °C and 31.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.97 °C and 31.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.59 °C and 31.85 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 87.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 18, 2024
|30.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|29.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|30.11 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|27.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|29.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|26.29 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|27.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.24 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.63 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.94 °C
|Moderate rain
