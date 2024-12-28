Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 28, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.54 °C and 29.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days: Hyderabad weather update on December 28, 2024 The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 28, 2024, is 24.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.73 °C and 27.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:44 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 29, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.54 °C and 29.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 29, 2024 24.20 Sky is clear December 30, 2024 27.78 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 28.35 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 27.75 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 27.18 Scattered clouds January 3, 2025 27.96 Overcast clouds January 4, 2025 27.41 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.34 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.04 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.