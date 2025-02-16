Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 16, 2025, is 29.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 33.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.68 °C and 34.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 184.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 17, 2025
|29.41
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|31.82
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|32.54
|Sky is clear
|February 20, 2025
|32.60
|Few clouds
|February 21, 2025
|32.97
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|33.20
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|32.65
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 16, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.