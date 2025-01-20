Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 20, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 20, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 20, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 20, 2025, is 27.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.73 °C and 30.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on January 20, 2025
Hyderabad weather update on January 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.12 °C and 30.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 214.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 21, 202527.09Scattered clouds
January 22, 202528.27Scattered clouds
January 23, 202528.78Sky is clear
January 24, 202529.15Sky is clear
January 25, 202530.04Sky is clear
January 26, 202530.55Sky is clear
January 27, 202530.75Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.51 °C Few clouds
Kolkata21.94 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.59 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru24.28 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad27.09 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad25.76 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.66 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Follow Us On