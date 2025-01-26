Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 26, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 26, 2025, is 27.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.73 °C and 32.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:07 PM. Hyderabad weather update on January 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 27, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.8 °C and 32.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 209.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 27, 2025 27.30 Few clouds January 28, 2025 29.74 Broken clouds January 29, 2025 29.61 Overcast clouds January 30, 2025 29.01 Overcast clouds January 31, 2025 29.78 Overcast clouds February 1, 2025 30.78 Broken clouds February 2, 2025 30.83 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.63 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.05 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.21 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.36 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 24.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.49 °C Sky is clear



