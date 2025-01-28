Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 28, 2025, is 28.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.73 °C and 30.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.65 °C and 30.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 233.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 29, 2025
|28.30
|Overcast clouds
|January 30, 2025
|27.60
|Overcast clouds
|January 31, 2025
|29.36
|Overcast clouds
|February 1, 2025
|30.98
|Scattered clouds
|February 2, 2025
|31.31
|Broken clouds
|February 3, 2025
|31.78
|Broken clouds
|February 4, 2025
|32.67
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on January 28, 2025
