Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.74 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 17, 2024 27.86 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 25.41 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 23.35 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 22.24 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 23.34 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 26.74 °C Light rain July 23, 2024 27.97 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Light rain Chennai 29.95 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.41 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.57 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 37.96 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 16, 2024, is 23.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.74 °C and 24.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.58 °C and 28.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024

