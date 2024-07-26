 Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.71 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.71 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024

Jul 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on July 26, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 26, 2024, is 23.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.71 °C and 24.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.17 °C and 26.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 27, 2024 25.1 °C Light rain
July 28, 2024 28.33 °C Light rain
July 29, 2024 28.21 °C Light rain
July 30, 2024 29.52 °C Light rain
July 31, 2024 26.62 °C Light rain
August 1, 2024 25.92 °C Light rain
August 2, 2024 24.33 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.56 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 23.98 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 23.32 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.68 °C Light rain
Delhi 35.69 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on July 26, 2024
