Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.66 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 10, 2024 28.75 °C Moderate rain July 11, 2024 28.08 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 24.31 °C Light rain July 13, 2024 22.91 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 22.45 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 22.54 °C Moderate rain July 16, 2024 22.96 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.76 °C Light rain Chennai 29.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.5 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.49 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.15 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.06 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 9, 2024, is 28.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.66 °C and 29.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.31 °C and 29.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024

