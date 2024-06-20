Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 21, 2024 27.89 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 24.84 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 30.63 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 30.2 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 30.3 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 26.87 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 24.14 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.54 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 41.84 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 20, 2024, is 27.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.73 °C and 29.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.65 °C and 32.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

