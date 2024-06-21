Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 22, 2024 27.79 °C Moderate rain June 23, 2024 29.16 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 31.92 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 32.15 °C Scattered clouds June 26, 2024 29.57 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 24.12 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 25.21 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.08 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 34.34 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.23 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 40.11 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 21, 2024, is 30.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 32.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.47 °C and 28.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.With temperatures ranging between 24.73 °C and 32.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

