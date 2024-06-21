Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on June 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 21, 2024, is 30.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 32.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.47 °C and 28.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.73 °C and 32.73 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 22, 2024
|27.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 23, 2024
|29.16 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|31.92 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|32.15 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 26, 2024
|29.57 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|24.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 28, 2024
|25.21 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.08 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Chennai
|34.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.87 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.23 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|40.11 °C
|Light rain
