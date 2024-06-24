Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 25, 2024 31.68 °C Broken clouds June 26, 2024 30.15 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 25.66 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 24.46 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 25.69 °C Overcast clouds June 30, 2024 29.94 °C Overcast clouds July 1, 2024 29.58 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.05 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.72 °C Light rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.82 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.05 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.52 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.18 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 24, 2024, is 30.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 33.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.34 °C and 33.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between 24.73 °C and 33.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.