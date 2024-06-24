Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 24, 2024
Jun 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on June 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 24, 2024, is 30.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.73 °C and 33.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.34 °C and 33.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.73 °C and 33.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 24, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 25, 2024
|31.68 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 26, 2024
|30.15 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|25.66 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|24.46 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|25.69 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 30, 2024
|29.94 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 1, 2024
|29.58 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.72 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.8 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.82 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.18 °C
|Scattered clouds
