Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.64 °C, check weather forecast for November 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on November 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on November 18, 2024, is 24.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.64 °C and 27.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.96 °C and 27.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 187.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 19, 2024 26.32 °C Sky is clear
November 20, 2024 26.16 °C Sky is clear
November 21, 2024 26.32 °C Sky is clear
November 22, 2024 26.44 °C Sky is clear
November 23, 2024 26.19 °C Overcast clouds
November 24, 2024 25.73 °C Overcast clouds
November 25, 2024 25.23 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on November 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 23.94 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 27.99 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 24.92 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.53 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 28.56 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on November 18, 2024
Hyderabad weather update on November 18, 2024

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //