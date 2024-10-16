Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.86 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 17, 2024 28.3 °C Light rain October 18, 2024 28.43 °C Moderate rain October 19, 2024 28.74 °C Light rain October 20, 2024 28.64 °C Moderate rain October 21, 2024 28.15 °C Light rain October 22, 2024 27.73 °C Moderate rain October 23, 2024 29.22 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.83 °C Moderate rain Chennai 25.71 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.54 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.95 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.2 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 16, 2024, is 28.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.86 °C and 29.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.63 °C and 29.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 83.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

