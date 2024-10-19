Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.81 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 20, 2024 28.66 °C Moderate rain October 21, 2024 25.43 °C Moderate rain October 22, 2024 28.64 °C Moderate rain October 23, 2024 29.09 °C Few clouds October 24, 2024 28.89 °C Overcast clouds October 25, 2024 27.69 °C Broken clouds October 26, 2024 28.1 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.78 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.73 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.06 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.12 °C Light rain Delhi 33.18 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 19, 2024, is 29.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.81 °C and 29.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.37 °C and 29.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 90.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 19, 2024

