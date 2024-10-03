Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.73 °C, check weather forecast for October 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 4, 2024 30.62 °C Broken clouds October 5, 2024 30.1 °C Moderate rain October 6, 2024 29.78 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 28.92 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 28.33 °C Light rain October 9, 2024 28.28 °C Light rain October 10, 2024 28.31 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.68 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain Chennai 29.68 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.72 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.23 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 3, 2024, is 28.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 29.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 4, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.24 °C and 31.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 36.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

