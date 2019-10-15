I am always ready to help PU: Anurag

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:10 IST

During the Foundation Day celebrations at Panjab University (PU) on Monday, Anurag Thakur, the Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs said he is always ready to help PU.

“I will be available whenever PU needs my help. Rather, the officials should consider me like a student of the varsity,” Thakur said.

While addressing the students, he said not only students from Punjab but those from J&K, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh also consider PU as their own university. He added that many icons have passed out from PU and students should be proud of their varsity.

While motivating the students, he said, “The youth plays an important role in nation-building and India has an advantage as 50% of its population is below the age of 25. You must visualise yourselves as job creators instead of job seekers.”

“Six years back, no one considered India as a country which fosters the growth of startups. But that is not the

case now as our government has promoted startups,” he said. Thakur added that the Government is aiming at making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2025.

While speaking on the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, he said, “Two months have passed since the abrogation of Article 370 and the situation in Kashmir is peaceful. The Bharatiya

Janata Party (BJP) government has done what seemed impossible for others–we have given equal rights to the people of J&K.”

Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab minister of finance, who was also present at the event, said PU is one of the oldest universities in India and has shaped the character of people of Punjab and its surrounding areas. He said only the youth can make or break India.

