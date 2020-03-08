‘I’m treated with respect from even those who criticised me’

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 01:41 IST

When Chitra Shelke took up a bus diver’s job, it was not an easy decision for her. Her foray into this profession received criticism from her male counterparts, with some even threatening to quit their job if she takes up to driving.

She said, “But, this made me more determined. Today, I am treated with respect from even those who had criticised me. I wanted to support my family financially but seeing the hurdles, I almost gave up. But, I wanted to prove everyone wrong.”

When Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) started Tejaswini last year on women’s day, Shelke was part of the team.

“I have trained around four women, who used to work as house helps, to drive an auto. They are now financially independent,” said Shelke, who is from Nashik.

She drove an autorickshaw for four years before driving NMMT women-only bus. “I am fortunate to get the support of my family. I am more confident in taking decisions and I am happy to see other women follow suit,” she said.