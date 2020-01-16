I stand firmly with Sukhbir: Chandumajra

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:49 IST

Senior Akali leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra on Thursday said he stood firmly with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Accusing a section of the media of unnecessarily making a mountain out of a molehill to give the impression of dissensions within the party, Chandumajra said too much was needlessly being read in his leaving the meeting of the core committee midway. “I wish to unequivocally state that I left the core committee meeting in between due to urgent pressing engagements which could not be put off. I took the consent of the SAD president before leaving the meeting and am in agreement with all the decisions taken in the meeting including suspension of MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa for indulging in anti-party activities,” he said in a statement released by the party.

“Sukhbir Badal had taken Punjab forward during his term as the deputy chief minister and is known as a development man. It is because of his sagacious leadership that Punjab became power surplus, got international airport at Mohali, besides creation of world-class road network,” he said.