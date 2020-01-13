IAS Association seemsto have acceptednew system as fate

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 23:52 IST

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh IAS Association may have been opposing the implementation of police commissioner system over the years, but the association’s silence at the time of implementation, however, only indicates that it treats the new system a fait accompli.

The association’s office bearers remained unavailable for reaction on the new system.

However, some officers felt the move may be a fait accompli as the system has been implemented in metropolitan cities across India.

Others, however, see a ray of hope in the state government’s decision to review and evaluate the new system every six months, and say any such review should be conducted by an independent agency on pre-determined indicators.

“Yes, the association tried to make its point before the state government decided to go ahead. It’s better to wait and watch now. If the state government is serious about reviewing the law and order situation and the crime in state after six months, it should be done by an independent agency on pre-determined indicators,” said a senior officer on condition of anonymity.

“The association should have come out with a comparative study of law and order situation and crime statistics in areas under police commissioners instead of maintaining silence on the issue,” said a senior officer.

“We are surprised. The state government should have given the statistics in public domain before going for the new system. In the ongoing system, the poor had a hope as anyone could approach civil administration. We have doubts about benefits of the system for the poor,” said the officer.

“Association secretary Ranjan Kumar is out of the state capital and the new president Deepak Trivedi is yet to take charge. We will discuss the issue once they are here and work out the future course of action,” said another officer.