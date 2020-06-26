e-paper
IAS officer among 25,000 get J&K Domicile Certificate

Principal secretary in the agriculture production department, Navin is the first IAS officer outside UT to get the domicile certificate

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
As senior IAS officer from Bihar, Navin Kumar Choudhary along with 25,000 people have been granted a domicile certificate by the government in Jammu and Kashmir, officials, on Friday said that hundreds have applied for the certificate in various districts of the Union territory.

Principal secretary in the agriculture production department, Navin is the first IAS officer outside UT to get the domicile certificate which went viral on social media, and many locals including former J&K chief minister, Omar Abdullah said that locals will suffer if domicile certificates are given to people from outside J&K.

“All our misgivings about the new domicile rules in J&K are coming to the fore. We in @JKNC_opposed the changes because we could see the nefarious design behind the changes. The people of J&K on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountains will be the sufferers of these domicile rules,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Officials attached to the process of issuing the Domicile Certificate said that hundreds of people have applied for the certificate in different districts of the Union territory. The certificate was issued to senior IAS officer by Bahu Tehsildar in Jammu district. The officers who have served in the J&K for 15 years are entitled to the domicile certificate. Officials said that more than 30,000 applications have been received and around 25,000 have been granted these certificates.

