IAS officer wife’s death: Cops await forensic report

Investigators are waiting for the report of ballistics and forensic experts in the case of alleged suicide of the 45-year-old wife of a senior IAS officer.

Police claimed that she shot herself at her residence in Vibhuti Khand on Sunday. The IAS officer is posted as director of a state-run development agency in Lucknow.

“Prima facie, all evidences point towards suicide. But we are waiting for the report of ballistics and forensic experts to rule out any foul play,” said a senior official.

The woman’s son and his two friends were present in the house at the time of the incident. The deceased was on the first floor. On hearing the gunshot, the son and his friends rushed to the first floor and found her lying in a pool of blood, said cops. A pistol licensed in the name of her husband was also recovered from the spot.

