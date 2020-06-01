e-paper
ICP van driver found dead in Amritsar

The deceased worked with the Integrated Check Post , Attari, which facilitates India’s trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan

cities Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Police have unidentified persons for the murder of a van driver Satnam Singh, 55, a day after his body, with a hand chopped, was found near a drain in Attari village of Ajnala sub-division on Saturday. Satnam worked with the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari, which facilitates India’s trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The victim’s son, Nirmal Singh, said, “On May 30, my father went out of home, but did not return. We tried to find him, but to no avail. On Sunday, someone informed us that his body was lying near the defence drain. When we reached the spot, we found that left hand of my father was chopped off.” He added, “A cord made of cloth was tied to my father’s neck. It appears someone killed my father and threw his body near the drain.”

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at Gharinda police station, said investigating officer SI Daljit Singh of Gharinda police station.

