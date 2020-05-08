e-paper
Punjab: IDSP staff threaten strike, if salary not hiked

Punjab: IDSP staff threaten strike, if salary not hiked

Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu says will issue another letter on implementing salary hike order issued last month

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 00:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Faridkot
Hindustantimes
         

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) staff in the state, employed on contract, have threatened to stop work from Friday, if the state government did not implement orders for their hike in salary it issued on April 23. The IDSP is a programme under the National Health Mission (NHM). IDSP workers stay on the field to collect data on diseases, conduct surveys and maintain surveillance.

Professionals like epidemiologists, microbiologists, entomologists, finance consultants, data managers and entry operators under the IDSP have been deployed across districts. They have now written a letter to Punjab NHM director Kumar Rahul demanding the implementation of the salary hike announced last month.

“We are getting meagre pay compared to the work we are doing in the times of pandemic, but we have never complained as it is our duty to safeguard the nation. We are the frontline warriors but instead of encouraging us the government has discouraged us by taking back the salary hike order. Haryana has hiked salaries, but Punjab is doing nothing,” claimed Dr Anita Chauhan, epidemiologist, Faridkot.

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said they would issue another letter to implement salary hike for IDSP staff. “Our front line workers have done a commendable job to fight against covid-19, they will be rewarded,” he added.

