e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

If VHP is permitted to light ‘diyas’, let us offer ‘namaz’: Muslim litigantORLet us offer ‘namaz’ then: Muslim litigant

  Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: Muslim litigant in the Ayodhya case Hazi Mehboob has opposed the VHP’s demand to light ‘diyas’ on the Ayodhya disputed complex on Diwali day.

Mehboob has demanded permission to offer namaz at the disputed site if VHP gets permission to celebrate Diwali on the complex.

After the VHP’s decision to meet divisional commissioner Manoj Mishra, who is also receiver (authorised person) of the disputed site, to seek permission to celebrate Diwali at the disputed site, Muslims assembled at the residence of Haji Mehboob in Ayodhya and held a meeting.

Presiding over the meeting, Mehboob said: “The Supreme Court has ordered status quo at the disputed site (Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid). No new activity is allowed there.”

If VHP gets permission to celebrate Diwali at the disputed site, then Muslims must also get permission to offer namaz at the site, he added.

“The new controversy is unwarranted. All rituals are performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi site every Diwali. This year also it should be the same,” said

Iqbal Ansari, another Muslim litigant in the case, while commenting on VHP’s demand to celebrate Diwali at the disputed site.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Ayodhya has sounded an alert in view of Diwali to prevent any untoward incident.

From Monday, the Supreme Court will resume daily hearing in the case after a week-long holiday for Durga Puja. The hearing has entered the last phase. The court will hear the case for four more days till October 17.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 20:03 IST

top news
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
Bengal teenager hacks father to death for assaulting his mother
Bengal teenager hacks father to death for assaulting his mother
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
Watch: Late Kerala nun Mariam Thresia declared saint by Pope Francis
Watch: Late Kerala nun Mariam Thresia declared saint by Pope Francis
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News