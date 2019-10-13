If VHP is permitted to light ‘diyas’, let us offer ‘namaz’: Muslim litigantORLet us offer ‘namaz’ then: Muslim litigant

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:03 IST

LUCKNOW: Muslim litigant in the Ayodhya case Hazi Mehboob has opposed the VHP’s demand to light ‘diyas’ on the Ayodhya disputed complex on Diwali day.

Mehboob has demanded permission to offer namaz at the disputed site if VHP gets permission to celebrate Diwali on the complex.

After the VHP’s decision to meet divisional commissioner Manoj Mishra, who is also receiver (authorised person) of the disputed site, to seek permission to celebrate Diwali at the disputed site, Muslims assembled at the residence of Haji Mehboob in Ayodhya and held a meeting.

Presiding over the meeting, Mehboob said: “The Supreme Court has ordered status quo at the disputed site (Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid). No new activity is allowed there.”

If VHP gets permission to celebrate Diwali at the disputed site, then Muslims must also get permission to offer namaz at the site, he added.

“The new controversy is unwarranted. All rituals are performed at the Ram Janmabhoomi site every Diwali. This year also it should be the same,” said

Iqbal Ansari, another Muslim litigant in the case, while commenting on VHP’s demand to celebrate Diwali at the disputed site.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Ayodhya has sounded an alert in view of Diwali to prevent any untoward incident.

From Monday, the Supreme Court will resume daily hearing in the case after a week-long holiday for Durga Puja. The hearing has entered the last phase. The court will hear the case for four more days till October 17.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 20:03 IST