IIIT-A to felicitate MM Joshi, other founding members

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:47 IST

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) will honour its founding members, including former Union minister Prof Murli Manohar Joshi, at a grand function on its Jhalwa Campus on Saturday.

The event is part of institute’s ongoing programme ‘Stepping in 21st year of Beyond Twenty by 2020’.

Padma Vibhushan Joshi will be the chief guest while Shusheela Ramegowda, wife of Late Prof S Ramegowda, former chairman of All India Institute of Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will be the guest of honour.

Chairman (officiating), board of governors and director of IIIT-A, prof P Nagabhushan will preside over the function. Prof AK Gupta, former chairman of academic council will also be gracing the occasion.

Joshi will inaugurate a new open air theatre built at the convocation ground during his visit, said Nagabhushan adding that it would be dedicated as Dr MM Joshi Muktaagan having all modern facilities like special benches, free wi-fi, solar lights, stage and clock tower.

Similarly, the campus ring road will be named as Late Ramegowda Ring Road after the former AICTE chairman who headed the central government panel that floated the idea for setting up specialized technical education IITs in the country.

Also, the main gate-2 of the institute will be dedicated to late Prof MGK Menon who also played a key role in setting up of IIIT-A as the chairman of the board. The gate-1 will be named after Prof AR Verma who also contributed greatly in foundation of IIIT-A, said Nagabhushan.

Madhvendra Mishra, chairman of the ‘Beyond Twenty by 2020’ celebration said MM Joshi will be honored with a citation, memento and a shawl during the function.

A cultural evening will also be organized on this occasion where artistes from Spic Macay will perform. A Sitar-Sarod ‘Jugalbandi’ will be presented by Pt Amit and Asit Goswami along with Tabla accompaniment by Anoop Banerjee.

Joshi will also inaugurate the 34th national annual convention-2019 of Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) and a national seminar on ‘recent advances and innovation in physics teaching and research’ on October 13 at 10am on Jhalwa campus. A large number of physics teachers from across the country will be taking part in the meet, said Akhilesh Tiwari, coordinator of the event.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:47 IST