IIM-Amritsar to set up centre near Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:28 IST

The Indian Institute of Management-Amritsar (IIM-Amritsar) is planning to establish a management development centre in the vicinity of Chandigarh to offer self-financing MBA courses.

The premier management institute started in Amritsar in 2015 is looking at Chandigarh, Mohali and adjoining areas for the off-campus centre proposed to be set up over three to five acres of land. It plans to offer master of business administration (MBA), short-term executive education courses and part-time evening programmes in specialised fields such as data mining and data analytics for professionals.

“As Chandigarh and Mohali have information technology (IT) parks and lots of other industries in various sectors, we are examining the viability of establishing the centre to cater to their needs as well as provide an opportunity to professionals in and around Punjab who want to upgrade their skill in management education. These will be self-financing courses,” IIM-Amritsar director Prof Nagarajan Ramamoorthy said. He said the institute was looking at a few sites for the project but no final decision had been taken. “A lot will depend on the financial feasibility of the location. We will finalise it in a month or so,” he said.

MOHALI LIKELY LOCATION

The management institute is already in touch with the state government for allotment of land for the management development centre in the institutional area. Additional chief secretary, investment promotion, industries and commerce, Vini Mahajan said the IIM had recently written to the department for land. “There are two-three plots of land available in Mohali which is fast emerging as a major educational hub of our region,” she said. Mohali is already home to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Indian School of Business (ISB) and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), with Amity Group and Ashoka University also coming up with campuses in the city.

BIDS INVITED FOR MAIN CAMPUS

The IIM, which is currently operating out from Government Polytechnic College near the Guru Nanak Dev University campus, is expected to move to its permanent campus at Manawala during the academic year 2022-23. Ramamoorthy said the bids were invited by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on January 21 for construction of the permanent campus on turnkey basis in the first phase at a cost of approximately ₹320 crore. “With a completion period of 22 months, the campus should be ready by January 2022,” he said. Starting with a batch of 44 students, the institute has grown to 254 students.