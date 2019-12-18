Ill neonate in PGI awaits parents

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 21:18 IST

Lucknow A three-month-old child is struggling to recover from ailments in neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for the past three months. His father who brought him to the hospital is absconding despite the best efforts of hospital authorities to contact him on the address mentioned in the admission form.

For past 10 days, no one has come to take care of the child and PGI staff is feeding him and administering medicines.

The treatment of the kid is being financed with money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and doctors and nurses are taking care of him in the NICU. But the child, admitted with the name ‘Baby of Mala’ is still waiting to see his parents.

Chief medical superintendent of PGI professor Amit Agarwal said,

“The hospital administration has talked to the father on phone but he is not ready to come to hospital to take his baby back.”

He said the baby was suffering from serious lung infection and was having difficulty in breathing. That’s why he was still on ventilator.

The hospital administration said the parents could not run away from their duties when the hospital was ready to treat the baby with money from the CM relief fund.

Professor Amit Agarwal said there was no problem of money for treatment so the attitude of the parents was surprising.

He said that in such cases there was no option but to inform the police who would act as per the law.