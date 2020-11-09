Illegal construction in Zirakpur: RWAs march in protest against MC officers

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:00 IST

Members of around 30 resident welfare associations (RWAs) of Zirakpur on Sunday held a protest march against the officers of the municipal council and builders for carrying out illegal constructions in the city.

The protest march began from Bollywood Heights at Peer Muchalla and culminated at the Baltana chowk. The RWAs alleged that illegal colonies were mushrooming at the behest of MC officers.

Head of the joint action committee Sukhdev Chaudhary said MC officers were hand in gloves with the builders who were scrapping the master plan and not providing facilities as per the MoU.

Chaudhary said despite collecting ₹170 crore as development charges from builders, the Zirakpur MC had failed to upgrade the city’s infrastructure. “Choked drains, missing streetlights and damaged roads remain a problem and the MC has yet to come out with a workable plan to utilise the money it has collected from builders as external (EDC) and internal development charges (IDC),” he alleged.

Illegal colonies are flourishing in Peer Muchalla, Dhakoli and adjoining areas with the connivance of Zirakpur MC officials. Chaudhary said if the MC will not solve their problems, they will hold a protest outside the office of Mohali deputy commissioner.

The joint action committee demanded that the additional deputy commissioner should visit the MC office twice a month and listen to the grievances of the people; file tracking system should be started in the city council so that people can find out about their file sitting at home; help desk should be built in the city council office; persons concerned should get information about any work of the council through SMS and email; and there should be an animal catcher vehicle available.