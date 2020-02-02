e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / ILLEGAL LIQUOR TRADE: Cong MLA’s son threatens to lock Balachaur police station

ILLEGAL LIQUOR TRADE: Cong MLA’s son threatens to lock Balachaur police station

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Punjab
Hindustantimes
         

SBS NAGAR

Putting district civil and police administration in a tight spot, son of Congress MLA from Balachaur in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Darshan Lal Mangupur threatened to lock the Balachaur police station and hand over the keys to Punjab director general of police (DGP) if the police failed to check illegal liquor trade in the constituency within a week.

In a video message, Ajay Mangupur said he wanted to discuss the serious problem with the people who elected his father three years, who promised to free his segment of drugs and illegal liquor trade. “If we talk of chitta (herion), it is under control in Balachaur but illegal liquor trade is flourishing. We met senior officers over the issue but I feel some district-level officers are hand in glove with liquor smugglers,” he alleged.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Rajwinder Singh Lucky, who unsuccessfully contested 2012 assembly polls from Balachaur, said that Congress leaders have been shedding crocodile tears over illegal liquor trade in the area. “Why Ajay is announced to lock only one police station as there are four police station is entire Balachuar sub-division?”

District Congress president Bhem Chand termed Ajay’s act irresponsible and unconstitutional said that how can they run from their responsibility? he questioned.

The MLA said that it was just to alert the police department.

SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police Alka Meena didn’t respond to calls and messages.

tags
top news
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
‘Happy to share’: Stalin hires Team Prashant Kishor for Tamil Nadu polls
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
Man shot dead by London police after he goes on a stabbing spree
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Global income of NRIs in India will not be taxed,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Doctor who treated first 7 Coronavirus patients in Wuhan now a hero in China
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Woman locked up by lover in office for insisting on marriage
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Jasprit Bumrah breaks the world record of maiden overs in T20Is
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
Second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, state on high alert
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
‘Affront to state rights’: Kerala Finance Minister slams lower tax share
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities