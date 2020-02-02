ILLEGAL LIQUOR TRADE: Cong MLA’s son threatens to lock Balachaur police station

cities

SBS NAGAR

Putting district civil and police administration in a tight spot, son of Congress MLA from Balachaur in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Darshan Lal Mangupur threatened to lock the Balachaur police station and hand over the keys to Punjab director general of police (DGP) if the police failed to check illegal liquor trade in the constituency within a week.

In a video message, Ajay Mangupur said he wanted to discuss the serious problem with the people who elected his father three years, who promised to free his segment of drugs and illegal liquor trade. “If we talk of chitta (herion), it is under control in Balachaur but illegal liquor trade is flourishing. We met senior officers over the issue but I feel some district-level officers are hand in glove with liquor smugglers,” he alleged.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Rajwinder Singh Lucky, who unsuccessfully contested 2012 assembly polls from Balachaur, said that Congress leaders have been shedding crocodile tears over illegal liquor trade in the area. “Why Ajay is announced to lock only one police station as there are four police station is entire Balachuar sub-division?”

District Congress president Bhem Chand termed Ajay’s act irresponsible and unconstitutional said that how can they run from their responsibility? he questioned.

The MLA said that it was just to alert the police department.

SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police Alka Meena didn’t respond to calls and messages.