IMA’s nationwide wide strike sees clinics shut in Pune as well

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:30 IST

PUNE In response to the nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), doctors in the city too kept their clinics shut on Friday.

Allopathy doctors kept their non-emergency work closed and medical students from government and private medical colleges and post graduate students also participated in the strike, said an IMA statement.

The doctors have declared a strike to oppose the central government’s decision to allow Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries.

IMA, in a statement, said, “All the emergency services were carried out smoothly. Our doctors did not carry out any protest or public demonstrations today. We are thankful to all the associations of modern medicine and all the 45,000 members of IMA Maharashtra.”

The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) on November 20 declared that Ayurveda graduates with BAMS in their postgraduate education will be given training in 58 surgeries from modern medicine. The Indian Medical Association has strongly opposed this at national level.

Reasons for IMA’s opposition is that giving Sanskrit names to these surgeries is misleading and not factual.

The IMA has now demanded that the notification of CCIM should be withdrawn and that the four committees of NMC should be dissolved immediately.