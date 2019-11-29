IMI-2.0 to be rolled out in 73 UP districts from Dec 2

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 21:41 IST

LUCKNOW The Intensified Mission Indradhanush-2.0 (IMI), aiming to cover children missed under routine immunization, will start in 73 districts of UP from December 2.

“The IMI was started in October 2017, with an aim to take routine immunisation up to 90% and sustain that level. The next phase of the mission will start from December 2,” said health minister JP Singh, at the launch function organised by Unicef on Friday.

In December, the target is to cover 5,58,350 children and 1,30,757 pregnant women. The campaign will run in January, February and March also. In all, 66,283 sessions will be organised to cover maximum children under the campaign.

“Each round is of seven working days, excluding routine immunisation days. Hence, if the round starts on Monday, it will run for seven days excluding Wednesday (routine immunization day) and Sunday,” said Dr AP Chaturvedi, state immunisation officer.

Emphasising on dedicated team and continuous monitoring of the work, the health minister said polio was eliminated in the past with efforts despite the fact that technology was not so advanced at that time. “This is the power of our work force and this is what is significant when it comes to such programmes,” he said.

The minister said in polio campaign there were places that reported 96% or 98% coverage. He also administered vaccine to some of the children present at the event.

“The immunization coverage in the state is about 85%. It has come up in recent years,” said Dr Ved Prakash, general manager, routine immunisation.