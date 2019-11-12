‘Immediate steps needed for establishing world unity’

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 23:42 IST

Dignitaries participating in the 20th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World called upon all nations to form a new world order in the interest of future generations.

The outcome of the five days of deliberations of this international conference held at CMS Kanpur Road auditorium was released in the form of ‘Lucknow Declaration’ on Tuesday.

Through the Lucknow Declaration, the world judiciary stressed on the need to take immediate steps for establishing world unity and world peace so that global problems like terrorism, weapons of mass destruction, global warming and climate change can be tackled to enable 2.5 billion children and the future generations of the world live in peace and security.

The declaration also contains issues like enlargement of fundamental rights and freedom, respect for all religions and providing unity and peace education in the schools.

Justice Dalveer Bhandari, Judge, International Court of Justice, Netherlands released the ‘Lucknow Declaration’ at a press conference on behalf of all the participating judges and legal experts.

On this occasion, Justice Bhandari said that children put forth only one demand at this conference that they be allowed to survive on this planet and be assured of safety and security in the coming years.

Former Prime Minister of Haiti, Jean Henry Ceant, said: “Everyone in the world is shouting out for peace. This conference has given us an engagement with peace and love.”

Justice, Adel Omar Sheriff, Deputy Chief Justice, Supreme Constitutional Court, Egypt, said: “I have always viewed this conference as a turning point for the judicial community. Outcome is impressive as reflected in the resolution.”