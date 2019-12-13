e-paper
Impressions 2019 off to a rollicking start  

Dec 13, 2019
Akhil Harikumar
Akhil Harikumar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The first day of ‘Impressions’ 2019’, the annual cultural fest of the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), kicked off with its upbeat and energetic inaugural ceremony on Friday. The chief guest for the inaugural function was Marathi film actor Swapnil Joshi.

Addressing students, he enlightened them with the importance of creativity and art. He said, “The Marathi film industry and Marathi films in general influence theatre. It is important to watch movies of various languages and cultures. The importance of a student-teacher interaction to reduce stress and anxiety is necessary.” 

Street Forward, a hiphop dance competition, and ‘Tee, two, one... sold’, were held on the opening day. Another major highlight of day one was the Campus Princess event. The events encouraged the artistes to engage the audience and express their creativity.

