e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / In Bhiwandi, Kalyan: Cops, protesters at protest sites wear face masks

In Bhiwandi, Kalyan: Cops, protesters at protest sites wear face masks

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:39 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Police personnel and protestors at various Shaheen Bagh-like protest sites in Bhiwandi and Kalyan have started using face masks as a precaution against coronavirus. Residents against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Registry of Citizens (NRC) have been part of the sit-down protest at Govindwadi in Kalyan and Millat Nagar in Bhiwandi for over a month now.

More than 300 people gather at these two places daily, making the need for precautionary measures even more imperative.

“We have not received any notification from the police or health department yet. We have ensured safety measures as people from various backgrounds and travel history come here to protest. Everyone will ensure to cover their mouth and nose at all times, and avoid touching each other,” said Shamim Ansari, a protestor at the Millat Nagar site.

Police patrol personnel in Bhiwandi have also started wearing masks. “All the police personnel who are on bandobast have been asked to cover their faces with masks or a kerchief as a precautionary measure. This is to ensure the safety and good health of the police staff. Those who are part of the bandobast at Millat Nagar have already started wearing masks,” said R Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi.

“Most women at the protest site are wearing burkhas, the others have been asked to cover their faces as well. Men are wearing masks or using kerchiefs or scarves to cover themselves,” said Rameez Falke, a protestor at the Govindwadi site.

top news
Madhya Pradesh govt teeters on brink, Cong to send more firefighters to Bengaluru
Madhya Pradesh govt teeters on brink, Cong to send more firefighters to Bengaluru
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities