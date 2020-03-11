In Bhiwandi, Kalyan: Cops, protesters at protest sites wear face masks

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:39 IST

Police personnel and protestors at various Shaheen Bagh-like protest sites in Bhiwandi and Kalyan have started using face masks as a precaution against coronavirus. Residents against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Registry of Citizens (NRC) have been part of the sit-down protest at Govindwadi in Kalyan and Millat Nagar in Bhiwandi for over a month now.

More than 300 people gather at these two places daily, making the need for precautionary measures even more imperative.

“We have not received any notification from the police or health department yet. We have ensured safety measures as people from various backgrounds and travel history come here to protest. Everyone will ensure to cover their mouth and nose at all times, and avoid touching each other,” said Shamim Ansari, a protestor at the Millat Nagar site.

Police patrol personnel in Bhiwandi have also started wearing masks. “All the police personnel who are on bandobast have been asked to cover their faces with masks or a kerchief as a precautionary measure. This is to ensure the safety and good health of the police staff. Those who are part of the bandobast at Millat Nagar have already started wearing masks,” said R Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi.

“Most women at the protest site are wearing burkhas, the others have been asked to cover their faces as well. Men are wearing masks or using kerchiefs or scarves to cover themselves,” said Rameez Falke, a protestor at the Govindwadi site.