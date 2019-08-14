In I-Day message, Punjab guv calls for eradicating drug menace, water crisis

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:22 IST

Punjab governor and UT administrator, VP Singh Badnore, raised the issue of drug trade and water conversation in his Independence Day message to people.

“Let us all strengthen our resolve to fight the issue of drugs with an iron hand with the motto: Na Karunga Na Karne Doonga,” said Badnore. He urged universities, colleges, educational institutes, NGOs, voluntary organisations and parents to consolidate efforts on the common agenda of making Chandigarh and Punjab drug free.

He also addressed the issue of water shortage, asking people to join hand with the government for Jal Shakti Abhiyaan which was recently launched to resolve water crisis and conserve water.

With 550th parkash purb of Guru Nanak being celebrated across the world, Badnore urged people to practice the Guru’s main teaching which was ‘sarbat da bhala (welfare of all).

“I laud the gesture of late Lakha Singh, a farmer from Pakho-ki-Tahil village in Dera Baba Nanak who gave 16.5 acres of his land for the construction of Kartarpur corridor without any condition,” said Badnore.

He added, “As we celebrate our Independence Day, I respectfully bow to the heroes of our independence struggle – known and unknown – who fought, suffered and sacrificed their lives to win freedom for us.”

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 22:22 IST