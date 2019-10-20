In Prayagraj: Railway recruitment cell chairman gets threat call, FIR lodged

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:36 IST

Dhumanganj police have lodged an FIR against unidentified copying mafia for threatening railway recruitment cell chairman Vivek Prakash and pressurising him to carry out unfair recruitment of some aspirants through railway recruitment examination.

The accused also tried to contact and pressure the chairman through his driver, the complaint filed by Prakash alleges. Circle officer, Civil Lines, ASP Amit Kumar Anand said an FIR was lodged on the complaint of the railway official. He said the miscreants would be traced through mobile surveillance and registration number of their vehicle. “It will also be investigated if they are a part of some copying mafia,” the ASP added.

In his complaint, railway recruitment cell, NCR, chairman Vivek Prakash said many aspirants had been disqualified for different reasons in the level one railway recruitments conducted recently. However, some persons were trying to exert pressure on him for the recruitment of some of the disqualified candidates illegally. On October 15, some persons waylaid the chairman’s driver and tried to extract personal information, including time of his arrival to office and his return.

The unidentified persons showed some admit cards to the driver and asked him to spoke to the chairman for their recruitment. The next day, the unidentified miscreants followed the chairman’s vehicle to his residence where they tried to mount pressure on him for the recruitment and issued threats when the he refused. The miscreants left when the chairman called police and RPF personnel. The accused then made several calls from different numbers on the driver’s mobile phone and issued threats to the chairman for recruitment of their candidates.

Prakash raised suspicion that the miscreants were members of some copying racket or illegal recruitment mafia.

