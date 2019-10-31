e-paper
Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

In Ulhasnagar, no respite from sound pollution

  Oct 31, 2019
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
After complaints from residents about firecrackers being burst till early morning in Ulhasnagar, activists have again raised their voice against noise pollution.

Hirali Foundation has approached Thane police commissioner about the flouting of norms. It alleged that firecrackers were being burst till 4am.

“There are strict guidelines which all should adhere to to curb sound pollution. Residents are suffering as many flout these rules in Ulhasnagar. Shops selling firecrackers are open till midnight. Many start bursting crackers after 10pm,”said Sarita Khanchandani of Hirali Foundation.

“We received several complaints on the night of Diwali and the day after. The police were found taking rounds at night but no action was taken,” she added.

As per the Foundation, the Gol Maidan, which is surrounded by several residential buildings, saw the highest noise pollution of 83 decibel to 110 decibel.

In June 2018, a survey by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), found Ulhasnagar to be the noisiest city in the state.

“After the report was published, we had asked officials to take steps to control sound pollution but nothing was done,” said Khanchandani.

A police officer said, “At some places we found residents bursting crackers late at night. We stopped them from doing so and warned them. We will follow up with the local civic body and make provisions on reducing the noise pollution in the city.”

A resident of Gol Maidan, Muskaan Jaiswani, 36, said, “One can’t even sleep as firecrackers are burst till 2am. Residents should follow the guideline while celebrating the festival. People here are not bothered about ailing senior citizens or children. My two-year-old son could not sleep throughout the night.”

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 00:57 IST

India News