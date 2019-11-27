e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

In Virar, 4-yr-old falls in open manhole, dies

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:41 IST
Ram Parmar
A four-year-old boy died after falling into an open manhole at Arnala in Virar on Monday. The fire brigade of Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation found the body of Hitansh Mangesh Meher the same night.

Arnala Coastal police have registered a case of accidental death and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

According to the police, Hitansh’s parents had taken him to stay at his uncle’s place in Arnala. “On Monday, the boy had accompanied his grandmother to fetch water from a common water tap near their house. While the grandmother was filling the water, Hitansh strayed away from her and fell inside an open manhole,” said inspector Appasaheb Lengare from Arnala Coastal police station.

When the family realised Hitansh was missing, they started a search but could not find the boy. They then approached the police. “On Monday night, locals found Hitansh’s body floating in a drain and alerted the parents, who informed us. Fire brigade officers then pulled the body out,” said Lengare.

“We will call the Vasai civic officials and also the contractor who had constructed the drain and ask why the manhole did not have a cover,” added Lengare.

