e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

India’s Dev Javia eases into ITF u-18 semis with convincing win

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 18:08 IST
Oumar Aga
Oumar Aga
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE In a game of contrasting sets, the tournament’s second seed, Dev Javia, registered a blowout in the first set and then went on to win the second in a tie-breaker, against Arnav Pathange in the quarter-finals of the MSLTA-ITF Junior Grade 3 U-18 tennis championship at the Deccan Gymkhana tennis courts on Thursday. The 17-year-old beat Pathange 6-0, 7-6 and will now face his doubles’ partner Rostislav Galfinger in the semifinals on Friday.

In the first set, Javia was tactically brilliant. His footwork coupled with his powerful forehand strokes caused all the problems for Pathange. Javia did not allow his opponent to comeback into the game at any point. Placing his shots well and committing extremely few unforced errors helped Javia settle down nicely into the game.

Pathange smashed numerous half-volleys into the net, denying Javia aces, but gifting him crucial points anyway.

After taking a commanding 4-0 lead, Pathange seemed quite frustrated with himself. Failing to cope with the pace and power of his opponent, Pathange decided to switch his tactic from reserved to attacking. However, with the form Javia was in in the first set, no alternate tactic would have stopped the second seed. The 17-year-old continued to dominate as a nervy Pathange found it difficult to get his shots right.

At the end of the first set, Pathange managed to get nothing out of it as he sat on the chair with his head in his hands. Thinking about an alternate tactic, the 17-year-old refused to be intimidated in the second set. More focused than he was in the first set, Pathange finally got off the mark at the start of the second set. Javia failed to carry the momentum of the previous set into the next one.

Javia allowed Pathange to win easy points in the initial stages of the set. After winning the first game, Pathange managed to break Javia’s serve for the first time in the game as it seemed that the tables were finally turning. However, the early advantage was short-lived and Javia eventually levelled the score. Pathange did manage to win games on his serve and ensured that the the second set went into the tie-breaker.

However, Javia showed more composure in the tight tie-breaker as compared to Pathange, who looked extremely nervous considering the situation he was in. The match finished exactly the way it started - Pathange was unable to return Javia’s hard-hit serves and that was enough to hand a straight-sets victory to Dev Javia. Javia is now gearing up to face his doubles’ partner, Rostislav Galfinger from Kazakhstan, in the semi-finals.

After the match

“It was a good match and I was off to a good start as I took the first set 6-0. I faltered in the second when I gave away a few lose points, and then my serve was broken. Thankfully, I was able to keep myself calm and win in the tie-breaker.”

- Dev Javia, no 2 seed, India

top news
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities