e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

India’s first elephant memorial comes up in Mathura

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Agra In a unique and heartfelt tribute to honour elephants that lost their lives to illegal trafficking, abuse and cruelty, India-based conservation charity Wildlife SOS unveiled the country’s first elephant memorial in Mathura . The memorial symbolises the sacrifice of these gentle giants who lost their lives while suffering brutality at the hands of humans.

Most elephants used in circuses and tourist rides are taken from the wild and undergo a lifetime of misery. This unique memorial with stone boulders and engraved black granite plaques names some elephants who suffered this fate.

The memorial, 20 miles from Taj Mahal, was inaugurated by additional principal chief conservator of forests, UP K Praveen Rao. The memorial consists of five boulders, each with engraved plaques to commemorate the spirit of the departed elephants, who died while overcoming their physical ailments and psychological wounds sustained through the brutal “breaking” and training process and in captivity. It is a constant reminder that elephants belong in the wild and they must be protected and conserved in the wild. The memorial has been set up with the support of UP forest department.

top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities