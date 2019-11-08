India’s first elephant memorial comes up in Mathura

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:28 IST

Agra In a unique and heartfelt tribute to honour elephants that lost their lives to illegal trafficking, abuse and cruelty, India-based conservation charity Wildlife SOS unveiled the country’s first elephant memorial in Mathura . The memorial symbolises the sacrifice of these gentle giants who lost their lives while suffering brutality at the hands of humans.

Most elephants used in circuses and tourist rides are taken from the wild and undergo a lifetime of misery. This unique memorial with stone boulders and engraved black granite plaques names some elephants who suffered this fate.

The memorial, 20 miles from Taj Mahal, was inaugurated by additional principal chief conservator of forests, UP K Praveen Rao. The memorial consists of five boulders, each with engraved plaques to commemorate the spirit of the departed elephants, who died while overcoming their physical ailments and psychological wounds sustained through the brutal “breaking” and training process and in captivity. It is a constant reminder that elephants belong in the wild and they must be protected and conserved in the wild. The memorial has been set up with the support of UP forest department.