e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Cities / Indian conservatism has not received academic recognition: Jaitirth Rao

Indian conservatism has not received academic recognition: Jaitirth Rao

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Post Indira Gandhi’s regime as the Prime Minister and historian Nurul Hassan, who has also served as the union minister of education, academics particularly in social sciences and humanities has been colonised and dominated by the Marxist, Freudians and post-modernists, while Indian conservatism has not received proper academic recognition,” said author, Jaithirth Rao.

Rao was speaking at the unveiling of his book ‘The Indian Conservative’, at an event organised by Pune International Centre (PIC), at Sumant Moolgaonkar auditorium, Senapati Bapat road.

The book explores modern Indian conservatism in five spheres – economic, political, cultural, social, and aesthetics and education.

Abhay Firodia, president, Force Motors; Professor Pradeep Apte, Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics and S Khirwadkar, managing partner, Shadja Consultants, participated in the discussion organised as a part of the programme. Vijay Kelkar, economist and vice-president, Pune International Centre, was present among the dignitaries.

“Conservatism has deep roots in India. Our culture goes back to 1,300 years and it has sacred geography with various traditions that of Hinduism, Islam or Jainism. We have our own tradition of conservatism and two foundational texts of our civilisation that define Indian conservatism are Shanti Parva from the Mahabharata and Thiruvalluvar’s Kural,” Rao said.

The Kural, is a classic Tamil language text consisting of 1,330 couplets or Kurals

He added saying that conservatives today have an important role to play in conserving our culture as ‘conservatism’ and ‘conservation’ come from the same roots.

“There are two strands of conservative thought in India, one which began with Raja Rammohan Roy, social reformer, and other with Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, novelist, poet and journalist. What we need to focus on is not their desired reform but the way they went about it,” said Rao.

“We have dismissed historians like Radha Kumud Mukherjee, Jadunath Sarkar or Nilakanta Shastri from the academia, which, today, happen to be Marxist and post-modern,” he added.

According to Firodia, education during the British era was much more balanced than what is being taught today. “We have veered extremely toward the leftist and jettisoned our cultural values. The history taught today is malicious, synthetic and fabricated, which is trying to break our affinity to our land, destroy our confidence and make us hate ourselves. Conservative thought should reach all university students through this book as it presents a well reasoned and non-violent counterpoint,” he said.

Prof Apte said, “The conservative idea of modernising tradition is certainly worth embracing in a deeply traditional society like India. The leftist ideology is having dangerous influence on subjects like English literature, sociology and political science.”

top news
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities