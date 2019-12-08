Indian consulate taking steps to transport Prabhleen’s mortal remains to India: EAM

cities

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:29 IST

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar said the Indian consulate in Canada was closely following the Prabhleen Kaur’s case and taking steps to bring her mortal remains to India.

Jalandhar member of parliament (MP) Santokh Singh Chaudhary released the external affairs minister’s letter on Sunday. Prabhleen Kaur, who belonged to Jalandhar’s Chitti village, was murdered in Surrey last month. MP Chaudhary had met minister Jaishankar in New Delhi and raised the issue with him. He had requested the minister to bring the mortal remains of Prabhleen, daughter of photojournalist Gurdial Singh, to Jalandhar at government’s expenses.

Jaishankar wrote in his letter that an integrated homicide investigation team of federal police was investigating the case as one of homicide.

“Our consulate is working closely towards earliest transportation of mortal remains of Prabhleen Kaur from Canada to her native place in Jalandhar,” he added.