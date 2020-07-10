Indian School Certificate Class-12 result: Mehak Bakhshi is district topper with 99.25% marks
The second position in district is bagged by Suvidhi Jain (non-medical) who secured 98.25% marks, while the third spot has been grabbed by Ritin Malhotra (commerce) with 97.75% marks
Mehak Bakhshi, a student of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, scored 99.25% marks in the humanities stream to emerge as the district topper in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class-12 exams, results of which were declared on Friday.
The second position in district is bagged by Suvidhi Jain (non-medical) who secured 98.25% marks, while the third spot has been grabbed by Ritin Malhotra (commerce) with 97.75% marks. Both of them also studied at Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri.
Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, all board-affiliated schools asked the students to access the result of Class 10 and 12 at home.
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results on its website www.cisce.org at 3pm on Friday.
Sat Paul Mittal School principal Bhupinder Gogia lauded the efforts of the students and congratulated the parents and staff on the stellar performance.
HUMANITIES TOPPER
Name: Mehak Bakhshi, 99.25%
School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri
Aim: To be a professor of political science
Success mantra: Written practice and interest in all subjects of humanities
Study hours: Devoting quality hours to studies and taking frequent breaks
Hobbies: Taking part in national-level debate competitions
Parents: Father Neeraj Bakhshi is in defence services; mother Juhi Bakhshi is a homemaker
NON-MEDICAL TOPPER
Name: Suvidhi Jain, 98.25%
School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri
Aim: To be an architect
Success mantra: Self-study and self-belief
Study hours: Thorough studies and adherence to schedule
Hobbies: Playing badminton
Parents: Father Avnish Jain is a businessman; mother Shallu Jain is a homemaker
COMMERCE TOPPER
Name: Ritin Malhotra, 97.75%
School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri
Aim: To be an economist/analyst
Success mantra: Being regular in school
Study hours: Studying three to four hours after school
Hobbies: Computer programming
Parents: Father Navneet is a businessman; mother Harvineet Malhotra is a housewife