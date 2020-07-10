e-paper
Indian School Certificate Class-12 result: Mehak Bakhshi is district topper with 99.25% marks

Indian School Certificate Class-12 result: Mehak Bakhshi is district topper with 99.25% marks

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:24 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Mehak Bakhshi, a student of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, scored 99.25% marks in the humanities stream to emerge as the district topper in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class-12 exams, results of which were declared on Friday.

The second position in district is bagged by Suvidhi Jain (non-medical) who secured 98.25% marks, while the third spot has been grabbed by Ritin Malhotra (commerce) with 97.75% marks. Both of them also studied at Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri.

Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, all board-affiliated schools asked the students to access the result of Class 10 and 12 at home.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results on its website www.cisce.org at 3pm on Friday.

Sat Paul Mittal School principal Bhupinder Gogia lauded the efforts of the students and congratulated the parents and staff on the stellar performance.

HUMANITIES TOPPER

Name: Mehak Bakhshi, 99.25%

School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri

Aim: To be a professor of political science

Success mantra: Written practice and interest in all subjects of humanities

Study hours: Devoting quality hours to studies and taking frequent breaks

Hobbies: Taking part in national-level debate competitions

Parents: Father Neeraj Bakhshi is in defence services; mother Juhi Bakhshi is a homemaker

NON-MEDICAL TOPPER

Name: Suvidhi Jain, 98.25%

School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri

Aim: To be an architect

Success mantra: Self-study and self-belief

Study hours: Thorough studies and adherence to schedule

Hobbies: Playing badminton

Parents: Father Avnish Jain is a businessman; mother Shallu Jain is a homemaker

COMMERCE TOPPER

Name: Ritin Malhotra, 97.75%

School: Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri

Aim: To be an economist/analyst

Success mantra: Being regular in school

Study hours: Studying three to four hours after school

Hobbies: Computer programming

Parents: Father Navneet is a businessman; mother Harvineet Malhotra is a housewife

