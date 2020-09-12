Indian Youth Congress launches ‘Rozgar Do’ campaign in J&K

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:17 IST

All India Congress Committee joint secretary and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) in-charge Krishna Allavaru on Friday said the Modi government had destroyed the country’s economic structure.

He launched the nationwide ‘Rozgar Do’ campaign to highlight the issue of rising unemployment under the BJP regime and to demand that the government create job opportunities for them.

Talking to reporters, Allavaru said the Modi government’s decision to demonetise the currency, ‘faulty’ implementation of GST and inept handling of the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown had destroyed the country’s economic structure.

“The PM had promised the youth that he will give jobs to two crore youngsters every year. He sold a dream but the reality is that 14 crore people have become unemployed due to Modi’s policies,” he said, adding that India no longer had the capacity to provide employment to its youth.

Allavaru also criticised the J&K government for abolishing the self-help group scheme, which has directly affected approximately 16,000 local unemployed engineers.

He slammed the government for abolishing the results of the J&K Bank probationary officer (PO) recruitment and not filling the 50,000 vacancies announced by the then J&K governor on fast track basis among other issues.

J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the country was witnessing an all-time low economic growth and employment rate. He said that all sections of society in J&K were facing difficulties but the youth were the worst hit due to unemployment and anti-youth policies of the present dispensation.